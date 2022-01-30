Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.