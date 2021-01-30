 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

