Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Winona, MN
