Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Winona, MN
