It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. 1 degree is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 8 degrees is today's low. Pa…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low …