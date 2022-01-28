Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. 1 degree is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.