It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.81. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.99. We'll see a l…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mp…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperature…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. A 16-degree…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's for…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 8.65. A 7-degree low…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 12.34. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 1.86. We'll see a low temp…