Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.81. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

