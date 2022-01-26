Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.