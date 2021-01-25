It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.03. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.99. We'll see a l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.33. A 9-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's for…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 14.49. A 9-degree …