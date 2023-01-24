 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

