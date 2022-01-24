Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

