It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -9 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. Today's forecasted low …
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -5-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 8 degrees is today's low. Pa…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temper…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mp…