It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 21.38. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN
