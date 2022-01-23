Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 8 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
