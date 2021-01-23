It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.99. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
