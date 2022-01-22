It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -5-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. Today's forecasted low …
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's low. W…