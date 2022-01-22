Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.