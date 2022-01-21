It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN
