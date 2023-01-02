It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Winona's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatur…
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. It…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Partly clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in …