Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A -2-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.