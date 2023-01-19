 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

