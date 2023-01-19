Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tem…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The…
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona tomorrow. The f…
Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Winona Saturday, with t…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…