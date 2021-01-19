Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 10.33. A 9-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.