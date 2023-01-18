Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Winona, MN
