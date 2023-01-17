 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

