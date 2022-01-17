It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN
