Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.