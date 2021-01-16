Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 32 degrees is toda…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is exp…
This evening in Winona: Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a co…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
For the drive home in Winona: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of freezing rain…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona …