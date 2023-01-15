Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.