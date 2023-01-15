Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Winona, MN
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
