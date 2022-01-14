Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.