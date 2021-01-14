Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.