It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. It sh…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, wit…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.62. A 24-degree l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Areas of freezing rain…