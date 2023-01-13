Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.