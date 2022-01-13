Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. We'll see a low temperature of…
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Expect a drastic drop…
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. A 4-degree low is forecasted. …