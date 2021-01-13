Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.62. A 24-degree l…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, …
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, wit…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 26.17. 18 degrees is today…