Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

