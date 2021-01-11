Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Winona, MN
