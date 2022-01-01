It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. We'll see a low temperature of -11 degrees today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 4-degree low is for…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 7-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 13 degrees is today's…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshin…