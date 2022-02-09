Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN
