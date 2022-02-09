 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News