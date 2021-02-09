Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -5.7. -5 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
