Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.