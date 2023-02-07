Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.