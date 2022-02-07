Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.