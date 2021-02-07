It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -10.64. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN
