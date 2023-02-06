The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Winona, MN
