It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -17.03. A -12-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN
