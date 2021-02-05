It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -9.86. 2 degrees is today's low. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN
