It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.