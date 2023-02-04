It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN
