It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatu…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcast…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.67. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 14.9. A 24-degree …
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Some mixed winter precipitation poss…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.03. Today's forecasted …