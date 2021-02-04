Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.