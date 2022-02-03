It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 8. -6 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN
