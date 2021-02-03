 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

