Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatu…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcast…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.67. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.81. 15 degrees …
Winona's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely …
It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. How likely is …
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. It …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 14.9. A 24-degree …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27.03. Today's forecasted …