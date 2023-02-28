Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Winona, MN
