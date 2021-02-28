 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

