Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It loo…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will bl…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
This evening in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temper…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees…