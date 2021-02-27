The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Winona: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Winona Sunday, with temper…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will bl…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It loo…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winona people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW…
For the drive home in Winona: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It m…
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degree…