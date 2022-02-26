It will be a cold day in Winona, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Winona, MN
