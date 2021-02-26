 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:11 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid warmups in Texas causing problems after deep freeze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News